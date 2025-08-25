CW Advisors LLC Takes $2.61 Million Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF $VIS

CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,170,000 after buying an additional 35,966 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,118,000 after buying an additional 32,612 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 893,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,308,000 after buying an additional 15,697 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,740,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,108,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $293.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $213.26 and a 12-month high of $295.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.95 and its 200 day moving average is $265.35.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

