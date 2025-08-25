Insider Selling: GATX (NYSE:GATX) Director Sells $161,877.65 in Stock

GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) Director Anne Arvia sold 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $161,877.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,281.95. The trade was a 2.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GATX Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of GATX stock opened at $166.1990 on Monday. GATX Corporation has a 52-week low of $127.69 and a 52-week high of $168.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.48 and a 200 day moving average of $153.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.11. GATX had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $430.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.52 million. GATX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Separately, Susquehanna set a $190.00 price target on shares of GATX and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GATX

Institutional Trading of GATX

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GATX. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 434.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of GATX by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About GATX

(Get Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.