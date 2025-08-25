BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 95.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,034 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 125.7% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 459.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $59.3020 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $78.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.22 and its 200-day moving average is $53.69.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.33%.The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Alaska Air Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.250- EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Emily Halverson sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $151,247.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $423,709.02. This trade represents a 26.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 43,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,695.10. This trade represents a 10.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,553. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

