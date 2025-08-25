Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 235.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2,160.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,948,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 229,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,947,527.42. This represents a 16.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 8,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $199,025.07. Following the transaction, the insider owned 109,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,709.40. This trade represents a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,522 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,387. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on BE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.39.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

NYSE BE opened at $48.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.29. Bloom Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,214.05 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 1.45%.The firm had revenue of $401.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

