BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Holdings in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in MasTec were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 2,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MasTec from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MasTec from $220.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on MasTec from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.12.

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of MTZ opened at $176.7770 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $96.01 and a one year high of $194.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.98 and its 200-day moving average is $148.25.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.04%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. MasTec has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.230-6.440 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $1,806,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 101,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,312,750.81. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 194,249 shares in the company, valued at $33,993,575. This trade represents a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MasTec

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Stories

