BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes $115,000 Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. $BNL

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 76,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 19,467 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1,466.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 29,686 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 386,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 97,892 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 92,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 19,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

BNL stock opened at $18.2280 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.08%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BNL. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

