Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $788,000 in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF $FNCL

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNCL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $76.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $58.68 and a 12 month high of $76.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.05.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.