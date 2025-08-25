Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Position in Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF $KOKU

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Free Report) by 119.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.14% of Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KOKU opened at $113.86 on Monday. Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $684.30 million, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day moving average of $104.41.

Get Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF alerts:

About Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

(Free Report)

Read More

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.