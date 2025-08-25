Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Position in Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF $KOKU

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Free Report) by 119.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.14% of Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA KOKU opened at $113.86 on Monday. Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $684.30 million, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day moving average of $104.41.
About Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Costco and Ross: 2 Ways to Play the Consumer Divide
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Is Paramount Skydance a Buy Post-Merger, Short Squeeze?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- V2X Stock: Defense Underdog Riding a $4.3B Air Force Contract
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.