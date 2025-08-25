SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF $SLYG Stock Position Lessened by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 536.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 226,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,795,000 after purchasing an additional 23,470 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $94.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.28. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.62 and a fifty-two week high of $101.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

