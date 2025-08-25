CW Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

CW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,551 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,664,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,279,706,000 after purchasing an additional 642,642 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,509,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,093,000 after purchasing an additional 33,412 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,375,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,899,000 after acquiring an additional 460,804 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,677,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,312,000 after acquiring an additional 476,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,520,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,421,000 after acquiring an additional 472,382 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $274,555.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,046.10. The trade was a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 5.5%

NYSE DHI opened at $170.7610 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 7.06. The firm has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.34. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $110.44 and a one year high of $199.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.06.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.74%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.23.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

