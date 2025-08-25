CW Advisors LLC Sells 3,347 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

CW Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,825,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,028,886,000 after buying an additional 220,564 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,326,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,756,000 after buying an additional 1,554,746 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,256,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,210,000 after buying an additional 37,154 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 14.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,848,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,124,000 after buying an additional 366,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,548,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,922,000 after purchasing an additional 715,024 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total transaction of $89,973.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,404.55. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $612,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 91,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,292,083.62. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,609 shares of company stock worth $22,736,123 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 3.5%

NYSE:IRM opened at $93.7470 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.74. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 669.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 2,242.86%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

