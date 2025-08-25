Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS Stake Reduced by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 975,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,708,000 after buying an additional 160,455 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.0%

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $140.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.14. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $102.76 and a 1 year high of $140.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

