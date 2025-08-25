CW Advisors LLC Buys 6,446 Shares of Avnet, Inc. $AVT

CW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Avnet worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 245.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 32,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 4,565.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 101,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 99,389 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVT. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $49.00.

Avnet Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $55.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average is $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.22 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 48.35%.

Avnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also

