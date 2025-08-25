CW Advisors LLC Sells 709 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

CW Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,998,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,166,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Amphenol by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,733,027,000 after purchasing an additional 18,619,417 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 196.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,098,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092,282 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Amphenol by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,065,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $907,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Amphenol by 73.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,168,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $798,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,625. This trade represents a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $12,462,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 912,000 shares of company stock valued at $88,763,320 over the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE APH opened at $109.3140 on Monday. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $112.35. The stock has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on APH. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.62.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

