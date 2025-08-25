CW Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF $IYF

CW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 386.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYF. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYF opened at $124.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $95.34 and a one year high of $125.39.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

