CW Advisors LLC Buys 8,048 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

CW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,575,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797,066 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,405 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,629,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,357.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,859,000 after purchasing an additional 913,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,374,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,068,000 after purchasing an additional 692,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $63.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.11 and its 200-day moving average is $60.62.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

