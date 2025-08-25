CW Advisors LLC Takes $2.41 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of VOT stock opened at $288.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.64 and a 12 month high of $295.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

