Ryder System, Inc. $R Stock Position Raised by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,475,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at $557,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 73,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Ryder System Stock Up 3.4%

R stock opened at $186.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.54 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.21. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ryder System has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.650 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.850-13.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 5,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $981,216.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,779 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,177.14. This represents a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.77, for a total transaction of $1,181,505.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 32,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,526.06. This trade represents a 16.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,586 shares of company stock valued at $6,459,868 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryder System Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

