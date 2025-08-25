Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys New Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maven Securities LTD raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 328.9% during the first quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 32,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 24,668 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 10.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,550,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after buying an additional 148,074 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $1,403,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 155.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,479,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,215,000 after buying an additional 900,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 15.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,480,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,701,000 after buying an additional 1,026,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

DAR opened at $34.7780 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average of $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.50. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 1.85%.Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $1,082,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 781,437 shares in the company, valued at $24,162,032.04. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

