Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New Investment in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in Solventum by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 8,462,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,564 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 5,288,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,110,000 after acquiring an additional 41,524 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,361,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,565 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,807,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,456,000 after acquiring an additional 58,373 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,173,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,268,000 after acquiring an additional 24,762 shares during the period.
Solventum Stock Up 2.0%
Shares of SOLV opened at $73.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. Solventum Corporation has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on SOLV. Argus upgraded Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Solventum from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Solventum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. KeyCorp began coverage on Solventum in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.
Read Our Latest Report on Solventum
About Solventum
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Solventum
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Costco and Ross: 2 Ways to Play the Consumer Divide
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Is Paramount Skydance a Buy Post-Merger, Short Squeeze?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- V2X Stock: Defense Underdog Riding a $4.3B Air Force Contract
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.