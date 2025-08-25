Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Position in Mattel, Inc. $MAT

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 35.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Mattel by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 46,174,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984,400 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mattel by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,651,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737,199 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth $39,066,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mattel by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,089,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,493,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,370,000 after acquiring an additional 726,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAT. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price target on shares of Mattel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Shares of MAT opened at $18.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $22.07.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Mattel had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Mattel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

