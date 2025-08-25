6,360 Shares in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. $TPH Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,360 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPH. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 67.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 327.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.3% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 5.5%

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $36.1550 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average is $31.88. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $884.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.77 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

