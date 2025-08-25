BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes $92,000 Position in Knife River Corporation $KNF

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Knife River during the fourth quarter worth about $46,750,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Knife River during the first quarter worth about $38,521,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Knife River by 40.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,583,000 after buying an additional 357,133 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Knife River by 19.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,062,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,870,000 after buying an additional 175,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Knife River by 56.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 426,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,500,000 after buying an additional 153,808 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knife River alerts:

Knife River Stock Up 4.9%

NYSE KNF opened at $91.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.63. Knife River Corporation has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $108.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $833.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.26 million. Knife River had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Knife River has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KNF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Knife River in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Knife River from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Knife River from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Knife River has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Knife River

Knife River Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.