BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases New Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. $DEI

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,293,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,694,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 9,036.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 682,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 482,992 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 422,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 204,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on DEI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.78.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $15.5490 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $252.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.470 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 345.45%.

About Douglas Emmett

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.