BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases Shares of 1,062 LGI Homes, Inc. $LGIH

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.4% in the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 766,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,930,000 after buying an additional 32,267 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 5.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,309,000 after buying an additional 19,017 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,628,000 after buying an additional 22,615 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 15.0% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 215,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,328,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,317,000 after buying an additional 56,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LGIH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LGI Homes from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

LGI Homes Trading Up 8.8%

Shares of LGIH opened at $67.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.69. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $125.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 18.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.85.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.63%.The firm had revenue of $483.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

