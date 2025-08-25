2,461 Shares in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Life Time Group by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Life Time Group by 240.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Life Time Group by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Life Time Group to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Life Time Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 134,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $3,866,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 133,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,843.20. This represents a 50.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 84,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $2,359,272.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 249,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,946,803.84. This represents a 25.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,548,155 shares of company stock worth $691,624,905. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Life Time Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LTH opened at $29.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $29.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $34.99.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $761.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Life Time Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.