BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Stock Holdings in LKQ Corporation $LKQ

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,052 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in LKQ were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 104.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 299.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LKQ. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

LKQ Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $31.84 on Monday. LKQ Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.54.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). LKQ had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. LKQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.30 EPS. Analysts expect that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.