BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases Shares of 1,694 Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,994,000 after acquiring an additional 129,055 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,438,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,159,000 after acquiring an additional 458,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,320,000 after acquiring an additional 33,090 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,604,000 after acquiring an additional 19,508 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,274,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $71.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.93. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $73.42.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.89 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 26.46%. Victory Capital’s revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 48.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

