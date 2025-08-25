3,513 Shares in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 118,700.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.30.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of APAM opened at $46.6580 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average of $42.10. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $49.54. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $282.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.00 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 71.72%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 77.66%.

Insider Activity at Artisan Partners Asset Management

In related news, CFO Charles J. Daley, Jr. sold 15,448 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $624,871.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 91,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,633.35. The trade was a 14.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

