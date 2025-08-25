BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 29,554 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 95.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,554 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in US Foods were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in US Foods by 14.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the first quarter worth $91,087,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 16.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in US Foods by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 104,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 63,288 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in US Foods by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USFD. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.55.

In related news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 115,077 shares in the company, valued at $9,206,160. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USFD stock opened at $78.0320 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $56.47 and a 1-year high of $85.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.83.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.43%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

