BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $122,000 in Piper Sandler Companies $PIPR

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 158.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 25,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Piper Sandler Companies news, Director Scott C. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.86, for a total value of $831,636.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,795.34. This trade represents a 13.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 10,000 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.33, for a total value of $3,193,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 53,558 shares in the company, valued at $17,102,676.14. This trade represents a 15.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,136 shares of company stock valued at $8,380,342. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance
PIPR opened at $336.0230 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.50. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $202.91 and a 52 week high of $351.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $302.78.
Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $405.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 13.18%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.94%.
About Piper Sandler Companies
Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.
