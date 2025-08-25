Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 54,771 Shares of Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,771 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Flowserve worth $7,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 415.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $53.4270 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.10. Flowserve Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.01%.

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $532,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,571.12. This trade represents a 21.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

