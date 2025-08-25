1,468 Shares in ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OGS. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on OGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.64.

Shares of OGS opened at $76.9780 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.82. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.38 and a 52-week high of $82.25.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $423.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.69 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 10.63%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. ONE Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.320-4.420 EPS. Research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

