BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 94,569 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,971 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 94,569 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $42,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,787 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 370.3% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,919 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $33.06.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 5.4%

NYSE LUV opened at $32.7350 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.43%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Southwest Airlines declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the airline to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Gregg A. Saretsky bought 3,345 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,450.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 23,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,029.32. This trade represents a 16.48% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah Feinberg purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,015.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 14,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,012.29. This trade represents a 11.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

