Credit Agricole S A Sells 903 Shares of TC Energy Corporation $TRP

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its holdings in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in TC Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 6,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Stock Down 0.7%

TRP stock opened at $51.1540 on Monday. TC Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.30.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. TC Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 28.98%.The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6148 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 85.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRP. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded TC Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

