Credit Agricole S A Purchases Shares of 1,725 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,200,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $595.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $575.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $552.81. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $458.82 and a 12-month high of $624.13. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

