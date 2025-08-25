EntryPoint Capital LLC Invests $180,000 in Coursera, Inc. $COUR

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coursera by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,964,000 after buying an additional 159,820 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Coursera by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,232,000 after buying an additional 141,745 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Coursera by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,662,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,131,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Coursera by 253.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,424,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after buying an additional 1,020,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Coursera by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,280,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 144,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coursera

In other Coursera news, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,050,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,167.76. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $29,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 241,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,062.30. This trade represents a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,100. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Coursera from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Coursera from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Coursera Stock Performance

Coursera stock opened at $11.3780 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 7.05%.The company had revenue of $187.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Coursera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Further Reading

