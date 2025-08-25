Credit Agricole S A Trims Holdings in PPL Corporation $PPL

Credit Agricole S A decreased its holdings in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 87.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 168,254 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in PPL were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in PPL by 2.7% in the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 453,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of PPL by 214.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 180,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 123,077 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 64.8% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of PPL by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,598,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,503,000 after buying an additional 28,589 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of PPL by 150.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Price Performance

PPL opened at $36.8940 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.98. PPL Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). PPL had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. PPL has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.870 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In other PPL news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 2,165 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $77,636.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,781.60. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

See Also

