Opera Limited Sponsored ADR $OPRA Stake Lowered by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Opera were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OPRA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Opera by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Opera by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in shares of Opera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Opera by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Opera alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Opera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Opera from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Opera in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

Opera Stock Performance

OPRA opened at $16.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Opera Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.59.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $142.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.44 million. Opera had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 14.53%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Opera has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Opera Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Opera Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 410.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. Opera’s dividend payout ratio is 87.64%.

Opera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.