EntryPoint Capital LLC Invests $184,000 in Stagwell Inc. $STGW

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STGW opened at $5.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.41. Stagwell Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38.

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $706.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.03 million. Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 14.54% and a negative net margin of 0.06%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Stagwell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.880 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stagwell news, Director Eli Samaha acquired 425,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $1,817,982.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,774,322 shares in the company, valued at $33,196,354.94. The trade was a 5.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky bought 24,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $104,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 185,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,858.80. This represents a 15.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 690,107 shares of company stock worth $2,985,887 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.36 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stagwell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday, July 28th. Benchmark downgraded Stagwell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Stagwell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

