EntryPoint Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. $ORN

EntryPoint Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 303.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Price Performance

Shares of ORN stock opened at $6.9820 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $277.46 million, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORN. Wall Street Zen downgraded Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orion Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

