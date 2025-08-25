EntryPoint Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. $CYH

EntryPoint Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,943 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $2.7550 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $386.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.86.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Community Health Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.400–0.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CYH. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.25) on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.58.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

