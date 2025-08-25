Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.8571.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fox Factory from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Fox Factory from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 3.6% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 6.3% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 3.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 76.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory stock opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $374.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.01 million. Fox Factory had a negative net margin of 17.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Fox Factory has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.600-2.000 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

