BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives $4.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BB shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th.

In other news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 26,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $116,631.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 530,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,183.20. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 16,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $85,139.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,890.75. The trade was a 22.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,417 shares of company stock valued at $267,524 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 31.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 16.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BB stock opened at $3.7550 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.58 and a beta of 1.49. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $6.24.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $121.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. BlackBerry has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.010 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

