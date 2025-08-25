Alexander Karp Sells 186,194 Shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Karp sold 186,194 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total transaction of $28,999,715.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,824,183.50. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $158.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.61 and its 200-day moving average is $121.98. The stock has a market cap of $376.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 529.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carter Financial Group INC. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,972,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,895,000. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,433,000 after buying an additional 30,533 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.61.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

