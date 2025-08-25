SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Loop Capital cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson cut SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,991,000 after purchasing an additional 34,859 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $1,045,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $115.82 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $203.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.28 and a 200-day moving average of $134.90.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 11.79%.The business had revenue of $187.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.990-4.040 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

