SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.80.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Loop Capital cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson cut SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company.
NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $115.82 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $203.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.28 and a 200-day moving average of $134.90.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 11.79%.The business had revenue of $187.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.990-4.040 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
