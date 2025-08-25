Insider Selling: nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) CEO Sells $482,119.94 in Stock

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Keeney sold 17,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $482,119.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,549,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,226,371.78. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of LASR stock opened at $28.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. nLight has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $28.56.

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 million. nLight had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.12%. nLight’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. nLight has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that nLight will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LASR. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of nLight from $14.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of nLight in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of nLight in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of nLight from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of nLight from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of nLight by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of nLight by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new position in nLight during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in nLight by 3,951.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in nLight by 213.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

