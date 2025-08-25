Insider Selling: Toast (NYSE:TOST) Director Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) Director Paul Bell sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $529,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 226,892 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,682.96. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $43.9010 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average is $40.19. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $49.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.12 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Toast had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOST. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Toast from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Toast

Institutional Trading of Toast

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the second quarter worth about $31,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Toast by 173.3% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in Toast during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Toast in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.