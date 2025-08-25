Insider Selling: Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) CFO Sells 26,097 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 26,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $443,909.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 636,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,828,497.96. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, June 5th, Rohan Sivaram sold 3,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $72,000.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Rohan Sivaram sold 8,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $182,880.00.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $17.79 on Monday. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 27.34% and a negative net margin of 29.27%.The business had revenue of $282.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Confluent has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.360 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Confluent from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Confluent from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Confluent from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Confluent from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 2,458.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

