Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) CAO Sells $336,486.72 in Stock

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) CAO Anita Kroll sold 8,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $336,486.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,930.83. This represents a 33.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Telephone and Data Systems Stock Down 1.0%
NYSE TDS opened at $38.9420 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.15 and a beta of 0.54. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $42.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.38.
Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Telephone and Data Systems
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 21.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter worth $215,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 8.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Telephone and Data Systems
About Telephone and Data Systems
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Telephone and Data Systems
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Costco and Ross: 2 Ways to Play the Consumer Divide
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Is Paramount Skydance a Buy Post-Merger, Short Squeeze?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- V2X Stock: Defense Underdog Riding a $4.3B Air Force Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.