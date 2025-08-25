Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) CAO Sells $336,486.72 in Stock

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) CAO Anita Kroll sold 8,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $336,486.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,930.83. This represents a 33.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE TDS opened at $38.9420 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.15 and a beta of 0.54. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $42.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.38.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Telephone and Data Systems

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 21.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter worth $215,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 8.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Further Reading

